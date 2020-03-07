Renee Lynn Reuting of Wewoka announces the birth of a son, Austin James Reuting Arter.
He was born at 2:40 p.m., Feb. 26, 2020, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.
He is the grandson of Joseph and Tara Reuting, Kenneth and Rebecca Douglas, and Scott and Kim Russ.
He is the great-grandson of Tom and Bobby O’Neal and Ernest and Diane Reuting.
He is the brother of Alexander Scott Arter.