OBU alumna Shelley Sanders, senior vice president-investment officer and senior PIM portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, will be the featured speaker during OBU’s next Business Forum Monday, March 9. Her presentation will be titled, “What is Your GPS?” The event is hosted by the Paul Dickinson College of Business and will take place at 10 a.m. in the Tulsa Royalties Auditorium of the Bailey Business Center on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.

Sanders earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from OBU and a master’s degree in finance from Boston University. She also holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. She has served as an adjunct professor at both Oklahoma City University and OBU. She has served as an instructor at Graduate School of Banking and Texas Bankers Association Trust School.

Sanders has volunteered with many community organizations and currently serves on the board and the education committee of Central Oklahoma Humane Society and the investment committee of Oklahoma City Community Foundation.

For more information about the Dickinson College of Business at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/business.

With its campus located in Shawnee, OBU offers 10 bachelor’s degrees with 88 fields of study and five master’s degree programs. The Christian liberal arts university has an overall enrollment of 1,868, with students from 37 states and 40 other countries. OBU has been rated as one of the top 10 regional colleges in the West by U.S. News and World Report for 28 consecutive years and Oklahoma’s highest rated regional college in the U.S. News rankings for 25 consecutive years. OBU is one of three universities in Oklahoma and the only private Oklahoma university listed on Great Value College’s rankings of 50 Great Affordable Colleges in the Midwest. The Wall Street Journal ranks OBU second in the nation for student engagement among all U.S. colleges and universities. Forbes.com consistently ranks OBU as a top university in Oklahoma and the Princeton Review has named OBU one of the best colleges and universities in the western United States for 15 consecutive years.