McLOUD — Perkins-Tryon trimmed McLoud 4-3 Thursday in a 2020 season opener.

McLoud outhit the visitors 7-3 but walked 10 batters.

Brenden Howard of McLoud went 2-for-3 with a double and single.

Wesley Olds doubled while McLoud teammate Zac Conover drove in one run on a squeeze bunt and another run on a groundout.

The Redskins scored single runs in the first, second and sixth innings. Perkins-Tryon tallied three runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth.

McLoud’s next action will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chandler. McLoud will play Monday at Harrah.