A stove fire Tuesday morning resulted in significant damage to a Bartlesville residence in the 500 block of Lahoma Avenue.

The Bartlesville Fire Department responded to the house fire at 10:05 a.m., and fire crews found smoke coming from the front door of a single-story family dwelling, according to Bill Hollander, Bartlesville Fire Department public information officer.

Residents made it safely out of the home and told fire personnel that their stove was on fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, Hollander said. The home suffered moderate heat, smoke, and water damage mainly to the kitchen area.

“Firefighters normally have to pull ceilings and insulation down to check for fire extension into the attic,” Hollander said.

Firefighters spent about 90 minutes checking for hot spots, and they helped clean up the fire debris for the home’s occupants.

When asked if it was normal to have so many fires in such a short amount of time he replied, “The calls that we respond to seem to come in clusters sometimes,. so I wouldn’t say it’s unusual.”

“We may go a long time without anything happening and then, out of the blue, we’ll get a wave of one type of call or another. One day we might run five calls and the next day we can have 25 calls. You just never know.”

Hollander also reminded residents that the time change this weekend is the perfect reminder to make sure their smoke detectors are in working order. He said they can and do save lives.