GROVE - The Ridgerunner soccer team opened the regular season against the Commerce Tigers on Tuesday, March 3.

The young Grove team was able to score a goal against the Tigers, but would fall short, with Commerce winning 3-1.

Commerce 3, Grove 1

The 3A Tigers managed to score three goals on the Ridgerunners in the first half. However, Grove's Logan Yurko would score on a 41-yard penalty kick that bounced past Commerce's goalie. Both teams were defensively on par in the second half, resulting in a scoring stalemate, but ultimately giving the Tigers the 3-1 win.

Grove goalie Daylan Dart had several saves according to a highlight reel on Hudl.com.

"I think our team fought hard and moved the ball well. We're getting better every day and I'm excited about what the future holds," said Grove Head Coach Josh Martin.

The Ridgerunners' next two games will be on the road at Stilwell on Tuesday, March 10, and Metro Christian on Thursday, March 12.