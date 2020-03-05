GROVE - The Friday, March 6, Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees Quilt Guild program will feature Peggy Evans from the neighboring Green Country Quilters Guild. Peggy, who is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will present “Revolution On Quilts”, a docudrama in character of her ancestor.

Beverly Sherrets was the lucky winner of the 'House Quilt' given away at the Grove Home & Garden Show and she will be presented with the quilt at the meeting.

The Grand Lake ‘O the Cherokees Quilt Guild meets the first Friday of every month at 10:00 a.m. at the Grove Community Center, located at 104 W. 3rd, in Grove. Visitors are welcome and membership encouraged. For more information on the guild go to www.glocquiltguild.org or find the guild on Facebook.