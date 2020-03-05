GROVE - The Lady Red soccer team opened the regular season by hosting Har-Ber High School from Springdale, Arkansas.

The Lady Red would find a groove and score a goal, but Har-Ber would take home the 3-1 win.

Har-Ber 3, Grove 1

The Lady Red had one shot on the goal during the first half, but created offensive opportunities in the second, enabling a total of eight shots, four of which were on target.

The Lady Wildcats had ten shots on the goal in the first half and four in the second for a total of 14 shots. Only five of those shots were on target.

Grove goalie Lizzie Jones had two saves and Raegan Hernandez scored the lady Red's lone goal with an assist from Meadow DeZoete.

"I think we started a little slow because we were unsure of what to expect from them. They were really athletic and got their pressure led to a few early mistakes that put us down 2-0. I think we responded well and fought hard to take control of the game from there. I think we made a good effort to connect passes early in the game which wore them down and enabled us to control the game for the last 10 minutes of the first half and the whole second half," said Grove Head Coach Walker Botts.

The Lady Red have four seniors on the 2020 team, as well as eleven juniors, three sophomores and five freshman.

"I think we have seen a lot of improvement in the past two outings, despite frustrating results that both could have easily gone our way. I think we are getting glimpses of how good we can be especially in the second half, but need to put together that kind of focus, energy, and patience for a full game to reach our potential," said Botts.

The team is still missing three players, sophomores Baylee Gregg, Anna Bacon and Megan Gibbs. All three are currently playing basketball in the Area Tournament, but will join the soccer team when basketball season ends.

The Lady Red soccer team will be on the road for the next two games, playing Stilwell on Tuesday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m. and Metro Christian on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m.