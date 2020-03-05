GROVE - Grove Public Schools Superintendent Pat Dodson has released a statement on the prevention of Coronavirus at local schools.

"State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister as provided information to help us prepare and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). It's recent emergence in the U.S. is prompting questions about it's potential impact on schools. I have attached some information on put out by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to help guide us in the event of contamination. Grove School Board President Dr. James Rutter and I have discussed and concluded that the best prevention plan is to continue to sanitize all contact surface areas on a regular schedule. I have asked the maintenance director, Bobby Jefferies, to begin 'fogging' treatments at all sites on a weekly basis. All custodians and bus drivers will wipe down surfaces with sanitizer as if we are in flu protocol. As you know, the situation is receiving significant media attention, but there is no need for panic. No confirmed cases of COVID-19 exist in Oklahoma as of now, however, flu season is still in process. The best response to any infectious virus is prevention. We encourage all community members to follow the best preventative measures, including:

• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and do so frequently.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizes when hand-washing is unavailable.

• Avoid large crowds.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and cough into your elbow.

• Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household detergent and water.

• If you or your child feel sick, stay home, with the exception of seeking medical care. Students should remain home until 24 hours after fever, vomit, diarrhea free without medication.

The health and safety of our students, staff and community is our greatest concern at Grove Public Schools. We are proactive in prevention of the Coronavirus. We also have begun planning if an outbreak were to occur."

In addition to the statement released on Facebook, Dodson also had this to say:

"Our priority is always the health and safety of our students and employees at Grove Public Schools. We are also committed to the well-being of our community as a whole, therefore we have been coordinating with local health professionals and Grove Emergency personnel to assist in our preparedness."