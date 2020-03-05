GROVE - The 2nd Annual GCPAAA Car, Truck & Motorcycle show will be indoors Saturday, March 14 at the Grove Civic Center, 18th & South Main, in Grove. The show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public. There will be concession stand, music, 50/50 Pot and several drawings and Silent Auctions. Winners do not have to be present to win.

Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles may still be entered in the show. Registration is $20 at the door from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, March 13 and from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14. There are awards in multiple categories for cars, trucks and motorcycles, as well as door prizes. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The show is sponsored by Grove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and all proceeds go to projects benefiting the Grove Police Department. For additional information email: gcpaaalumni@gmail.com or call Karen 918-7314-1765.