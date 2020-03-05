“Every day is a new day. It’s better to be lucky but I would rather be exact. Then when luck comes you are ready” Ernest Hemingway

Grand Lake fishing is tough right now, so let’s get lucky! The Nichols Team event had 255 boats and some great weights came to the scales. Brent Manning and Jason Thompson put together a 5 fish limit going 21.65 lbs to win first place and take home a new boat. Big bass going 7.19 lbs was caught by the team of Deshon Orr and Derrick Wright. The anglers I spoke with said conditions were difficult. This weekend is the Anglers in Action tournament which typically brings a great turnout.

The lake level has come up somewhat to 744’ which also temporarily muddied the water. Temperatures range in the upper 40’s and 50 degree water is right around the corner. Once the water clears, and the temperatures warm, fishing for all species will improve dramatically.

We spent last week black bass fishing in Duck and Drowning Creeks with success throwing shiny jerk baits in shallower water. Folks are catching crappie inside docks on jigs but the bite is slower. I heard white bass are beginning to school in the Spring River. We’re going to concentrate on Crappie this week.

Until next time, keep your bait in the water. Clint Baranowski

For more information about Clint Baranowski or Infinity Guide Service, persons interested may call 918-786-3474 or visit infinityguideservice.com.