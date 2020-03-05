DELAWARE COUNTY - The 22 precincts of Delaware County have all reported the tallied the unofficial Super Tuesday votes from March 3.

The county follows the national trend in the nominees, incumbent President Donald J. Trump for the Republican party and former Vice President and current Senator for the state of Delaware Joseph Biden for the Democratic party.

Republican Results

The county had 183 absentee ballots, 176 early voters and 3,191 election day voters for a total of 3,550 Republican voters. There were six candidates on the ballot: Bob Ely, Matthew Matern, Joe Walsh, Zoltan Istvan, Roque De La Fuente and Trump.

Trump earned 96.2 percent of the vote with 3,415 votes. Of those votes, 166 were absentee, 169 were early voters and 3,080 were election day voters.

Walsh placed second, earning 2.11 percent of the vote with 75 total votes. Eight of those votes were absentee, three were early voting and 64 were election day voters. Walsh dropped out of the race on February 7, 2020.

Matern finished in third with 0.79 percent of the votes with 28 votes. Seven of those votes were absentee, one was early voting and 20 were election day votes.

Ely finished in fourth with 0.56 percent of the vote with 20 total votes. Of those votes two were absentee, one was early voting and 17 were on election day.

De La Fuente came in fifth with 0.23 percent of the vote, earning eight votes. One early voter and seven election day voters made up those eight votes.

Istvan was the final candidate on the ballot and earned 0.11 percent of the vote with four votes. One early voter and three election day voters made up the votes.

Democrat Results

The county had 107 absentee ballots, 175 early voters and 2,234 election day voters for a total of 2,516 votes. There were 14 candidates on the ballot: Deval Patrick, Marianne Williamson, Biden, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bennet, Bernie Sanders, Julian Castron, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

Biden earned 44.12 percent of the votes with 1,110 votes. Of those votes, 24 were absentee, 45 were early voters and 1,041 were election day voters.

Bloomberg earned 19.55 percent of the votes with 492 votes. 28 of those votes were absentee, 41 were early voters and 423 were election day voters. Bloomberg dropped out of the race on March 3.

Sanders placed third with 14.98 percent of the votes with 377 votes. Seven of those votes were absentee, 25 were early voters and 345 were election day voters.

Warren finished in fourth with 8.31 percent of the votes, earning 209 votes. Of those votes, eight were absentee, 17 were early voting and 184 were election day voters.

Klobuchar placed fifth with 3.82 percent of the vote with 96 votes. Nine of those votes were absentee, 22 were early voters and 65 were election day voters. Klobucher dropped out of the race on March 2.

Gabbard came in sixth with 2.38 percent of the vote with 60 votes. Five of the votes were absentee, five were early voters and 50 were election day voters.

Buttigieg finished in seventh with 2.03 percent of the vote, earning 51 votes. 15 of the votes were absentee, 11 were early voters and 25 were election day voters. Buttigieg dropped out of the race on March 1.

Steyer placed eighth with 1.11 percent of the votes with 28 votes. Four of those were absentee and 24 were election day voters. Steyer dropped out of the race on February 29.

Yang earned 1.03 percent of the votes with 26 votes. Two were absentee, one was an early voter and 23 were election day voters. Yang dropped out of the race on February 11.

Bennet earned 0.79 percent of the votes with 20 votes. Four were absentee, two were early voters and 14 were election day voters. Bennet dropped out of the race on February 11.

Patrick and Booker tied with each earning 0.52 percent of the votes. Patrick earned one early vote and 12 election day votes. Patrick dropped out of the race on February 12. Booker earned two early votes and 11 election day votes. Booker dropped out of the race on January 13.

Williamson earned 0.48 percent of the votes with 12 votes. Of those votes, one was absentee, one was an early voter and ten were election day voters. Williamson dropped out of the race on January 20.

Castro fell in last place, earning 0.36 percent of the votes with nine total votes. Two were early voters and seven were election day voters. Castro dropped out of the race on January 2.

Oklahoma Results

Republican Party: On the state level, Trump earned 92.6 percent of the vote with 273,562 out of 295,409 total votes. Walsh earned 3.72 percent of the vote, followed by Matern with 1.29 percent, Ely with 1.11 percent, De La Fuente with 0.83 percent and Istvan with 0.44 percent.

Democratic Party: On the state level, Biden earned 38.67 percent of the vote with 117,552 out of 303,977 total votes. Sanders earned 25.43 percent of the vote followed by Bloomberg with 13.9 percent, Warren with 13.38 percent, Klobuchar with 2.21 percent, Buttigieg and Gabbard tied with 1.68 percent, Steyer and Yang tied with 0.66 percent, Booker with 0.5 percent, Bennet with 0.42 percent, Williamson with 0.38 percent, Patrick with 0.22 percent and Castro with 0.2 percent.

The next vote for Delaware County will be on Tuesday, April 7, for the Board of Education General election and any special elections.