TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Heritage Center is hosting an exclusive discussion on the men featured in its current exhibit, “American Indians in Major League Baseball: The First Fifty Years.”

The discussion will begin at 9 a.m. on March 14 at the Chota Conference Center, located inside the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Cherokee Nation citizen and Native baseball enthusiast Rob Daugherty will present, alongside Todd Fuller, author of “60 Feet Six Inches and Other Distances from Home: The (Baseball) Life of Mose YellowHorse.”

The exhibit showcases the biographies of 28 American Indian ballplayers and a priceless collection of baseball cards on loan by Daugherty. The collection has gained national recognition as one of the most extensive and complete collection of cards and items directly related to American Indians. Additional display items include authentic and time-period equipment, photo galleries and more.

Of the 28 featured players, 18 were born and raised in Oklahoma, including six Cherokees: Paddy Mayes, John Vann, Jim Bluejacket, Ben Tincup, and brothers Bob and Roy Johnson.

Following a break for lunch, attendees are invited to tour the exhibit at the Cherokee Heritage Center at no cost.

The Chota Conference Center is located inside the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 3307 S. Seven Clans Ave.

The Cherokee Heritage Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the premier cultural center for Cherokee history, culture and the arts. Located in the heart of the Cherokee Nation in Park Hill, Oklahoma, it was established in 1963 by the Cherokee National Historical Society to preserve, promote and teach Cherokee history and culture. For more information, please visit www.CherokeeHeritage.org.