GROVE - The countdown for the 23rd annual Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show is over.

The 2020 version of the show, which will once again feature more boats than in past years, is underway, taking place from March 5-8, 2020. The show is being held at the Grove Civic Center, located at 1720 South Main in Grove.

The event is hosted by Grand Lake Association (GLA) and kicked off with VIP Night – which included a first look at all the new boats and items from various exhibitors and a nice array of food items – on Thursday, March 5.

Friday and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday's hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cranke said shifting VIP Night to Thursday last year was very well received by the boat dealers and exhibitors that participated in the 2019 show.

“Our goal is to be open at the most opportune times for buyers to make their purchases,” said Cranke.

Cranke said that inside of the Civic Center concessions will once again be provided by Blazin B’s BBQ on Friday. On Saturday, free balloons for the kids will be available from 12-3 p.m. and free face painting from 2-5 p.m.

Admission is $5 a day. Admission on Friday, March 6, will be free for military and those 65 years old and older.

2020 Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show sponsors include GRDA, Names and Numbers, Cherokee Casino Grove, Goldner Dock Construction, The Grove Sun, The Grand Laker, The Joplin Globe and Arrowhead Outdoor.

For general information about the show and a list of exhibitors, visit GrandLakeBoatShow.com or call the GLA office at 918-786-2289.