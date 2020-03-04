Gladys Loraine Hardegree Dix

Gladys Loraine Hardegree Dix, age 77, of Genoa, Nevada, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City, Nevada.

Born in Cordele, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late D. L. Hardegree and Gladys Johnson Hardegree. Loraine grew up in Vienna, Georgia and graduated from Vienna High School in 1960 and was voted “Most Likely to Succeed.” In 1964, she graduated from Emory University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and then earned her MBA from Furman University. She had a long career with Phillips Petroleum Company of Greenville, South Carolina and Bartlesville, Oklahoma, holding various positions over the years. In 1992, she retired after serving in corporate management.

She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Mixon (Gary) of Vienna, GA; her brother, David Hardegree (Debbie) of Ponte Vedra, FL; her step-children, Sherry Dix Baughman (Tim) of Cary, NC and Harold J. “Hal” Dix of Cary, NC; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, James S. “Jim” Dix and her brothers, T. Lamar Hardegree and James Berry “Jimmy” Hardegree.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, March 7 in First Baptist Church of Vienna, Georgia.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or the building fund of First Presbyterian Church, 306 West Musser Street, Carson City, Nevada 89703.

