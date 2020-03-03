The Tecumseh Public Library is upgrading local teens’ abilities and interests in the kitchen with Healthy Cooking for Teens, a four-day Spring Break series taking place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19, at the library.

Each day will have a different theme and recipes to follow. On Monday the group will learn healthy breakfast to go. Tuesday is healthy lunches, Wednesday is healthy dinners and Thursday focuses on smart snacks.

Registration is required separately for each day’s activity.

This healthy literacy series is funded through a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, call the library at 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.