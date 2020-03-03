OAKS - On Monday, March 2, at Oaks Mission High School, senior Abbigayle Stopp signed with Bacone College in Muskogee to play softball.

According to Bacone Coach Alissa Taylor, Stopp will play as pitcher and utility, which is fine with Stopp, who shared that softball is “just fun” and loves to play any position.

Stopp picked up her love of softball from her parents, who both played slow pitch softball, so she began playing at an early age.

“In the 17 years I’ve coached, Abbi is only one of two girls that I would describe as always joyful, no matter where she plays,” said John Morrow, who coaches Stopp on the Oklahoma Traveling Team Genesis.

“She always has a smile, pitches a terrific fast ball and is tough,” said Oaks Head Coach Mark Sherrill.

Stopp was “discovered” when the Oaks Mission team played Webbers Falls, where Taylor’s mother is head coach. Taylor happened to be at that game and was impressed by Stopp’s pitching, so she contacted Stopp.

"[Stopp is an] addition will definitely strengthen an already strong freshman team,” said Taylor.

Stopp plans on majoring in education so she can teach and coach.