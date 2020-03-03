In Pottawatomie County, Democrats favored Joe Biden with 39.16 percent of the vote, with 4,814 Democrats casting a ballot in Pottawatomie County. Biden captured 1,885 votes while Bernie Sanders had 21.21 percent, or 1,021 votes.

In the Republican primary, Pottawatomie County voters supported Donald J. Trump with 94.93 percent of the votes. Trump had 5,036 of the 5,305 total votes in Pottawatomie County.

In Lincoln County, the numbers were similar, with Trump getting more than 95 percent of the Republican votes. Biden had nearly 40 percent of the Lincoln County votes in the Democratic primary.