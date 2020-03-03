GROVE - The Lady Bulldogs lost to Holland Hall in the post season on Saturday, February 22, 55-38, which set them up to play against the Miami Lady Wardogs on Thursday, February 27 in Grove.

The Lady Bulldogs came away with a win over Miami 58 -45, in a tough fought game.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed in the first two periods, but stayed in the game with a 13–16 first period and a 24–25 second period.

As Jay came out and started the third period, the Lady Bulldogs took control of the game, holding the Lady Wardogs to seven additional points while they were able to put up 14, closing the period Jay 38, Miami 32.

The Lady Bulldogs never looked back as they controlled the boards and shooting in the fourth period, to win 58-45.

Lexie Farley was again the high scorer with 21 points and Skylar Brantley tallied up 18 points.

The Lady Wardogs gave Jay 39 free throws in the game with Jay hitting 18 of them, as Brantley pegged an 80% success rate with her ten free throws.

Jay's win against Miami took them to the next level to play against Hilldale in Mannford, but the Lady Bulldogs' postseason ended on Friday, February 28 with Hilldale defeating them in a 49-26 loss.