2020 State Wrestling Tournament - Jay High School

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jay placed eleventh at the State Tournament, competing against 56 teams from across the state.

Boy’s results:

Zach Coy - SR. - State Runner-Up

Johnny Williamson - JR. - Fourth place

Dustin Duran - SO. - one match away from placing

Caleb Buzzard - SR. - one match away from placing

Girl’s Results:

Lilly Gough - JR. - State Champion

Chandler Atwood - SR. - Fourth Place

Carime Johnson - JR. - one match away from placing

OSSAA State Championships Results for Jay

3A-113

Leo Feregrino (39-13)

• Quarterfinal - Wyatt Meredith (Berryhill) 34-12 won by decision over Leo Feregrino (Jay) 39-13 (Dec 9-2)

• Cons. Round 1 - Grant Floyd (Inola) 40-12 won by fall over Leo Feregrino (Jay) 39-13 (Fall 3:25)

3A-120

Dustin Duran (40-16) scored 3.0 team points.

• Champ. Round 1 - Dustin Duran (Jay) 40-16 won by fall over Aspen Jolly (Sulphur) 25-13 (Fall 3:13)

• Quarterfinal - Gabe Valencia (Perry) 41-11 won by tech fall over Dustin Duran (Jay) 40-16 (TF-1.5 5:22 (19-2))

• Cons. Round 1 - Dustin Duran (Jay) 40-16 won by fall over Reece Bennett (Plainview) 28-10 (Fall 4:36)

• Cons. Semi - Luke Collett (Checotah) 25-4 won by fall over Dustin Duran (Jay) 40-16 (Fall 3:07)

3A-126

Denton Duran (33-14)

• Champ. Round 1 - Denton Duran (Jay) 33-14 won by fall over Kyle Tabor (Berryhill) 23-21 (Fall 4:54)

• Quarterfinal - Lake Epperson (Comanche) 33-13 won by decision over Denton Duran (Jay) 33-14 (Dec 3-2)

• Cons. Round 1 - Case Rich (Marlow) 39-13 won by tech fall over Denton Duran (Jay) 33-14 (TF-1.5 2:59 (16-1))

3A-145

Caleb Buzzard (45-13) scored 3.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Kooper Doucet (Comanche) 31-12 won by fall over Caleb Buzzard (Jay) 45-13 (Fall 5:05)

• Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Buzzard (Jay) 45-13 won by fall over Brier Smith (Salina) 31-15 (Fall 3:23)

• Cons. Semi - Cooper Park (Sperry) 38-11 won by decision over Caleb Buzzard (Jay) 45-13 (Dec 6-2)

3A-160

Zach Coy (48-4) placed second and scored 15.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Zach Coy (Jay) 48-4 won by major decision over Andrew Johnston (Marlow) 31-15 (MD 9-1)

• Semifinal - Zach Coy (Jay) 48-4 won by decision over Josh Kime (Perry) 36-20 (Dec 10-3)

• 1st Place Match - Blake Skidgel (Pawnee) 38-1 won by fall over Zach Coy (Jay) 48-4 (Fall 4:44)

3A-285

Johnny Williamson (48-7) placed fourth and scored 10.0 team points.

• Quarterfinal - Joey White (Anadarko) 31-11 won by decision over Johnny Williamson (Jay) 48-7 (Dec 10-5)

• Cons. Round 1 - Johnny Williamson (Jay) 48-7 won by fall over Dylan Doyal (Pawhuska) 26-15 (Fall 3:06)

• Cons. Semi - Johnny Williamson (Jay) 48-7 won by fall over John Farrell (Sulphur) 33-8 (Fall 1:55)

• 3rd Place Match - Joey White (Anadarko) 31-11 won by major decision over Johnny Williamson (Jay) 48-7 (MD 14-6)

G-107

Carime Johnson (17-5)

• Champ. Round 1 - Carime Johnson (Jay) 17-5 won by fall over Kaylie Brannon (Lexington) 5-15 (Fall 0:48)

• Quarterfinal - Lexi Miller (Wagoner) 21-12 won by fall over Carime Johnson (Jay) 17-5 (Fall 0:38)

• Cons. Round 2 - Carime Johnson (Jay) 17-5 won by fall over Austin Woodside (Union) 0-4 (Fall 0:56)

• Cons. Round 3 - Carime Johnson (Jay) 17-5 won by decision over Lilith Mcmullen (Southmoore) 1-2 (Dec 9-5)

• Cons. Semi - Emma Travis (Sallisaw) 10-1 won by fall over Carime Johnson (Jay) 17-5 (Fall 5:55)

G-136

Lillian Gough (22-1) placed first.

• Champ. Round 1 - Lillian Gough (Jay) 22-1 received a bye.

• Quarterfinal - Lillian Gough (Jay) 22-1 won by fall over Triniti Crump (Norman) 11-8 (Fall 4:37)

• Semifinal - Lillian Gough (Jay) 22-1 won by decision over Aubrianna Smith (Stillwater) 25-10 (Dec 18-12)

• 1st Place Match - Lillian Gough (Jay) 22-1 won by fall over Alison Conway (Putnam City) 22-2 (Fall 3:28)

G-161

Chandler Atwood (13-10) placed fourth.

• Champ. Round 1 - Chandler Atwood (Jay) 13-10 received a bye.

• Quarterfinal - Abby Lasiter (Broken Arrow) 22-3 won by fall over Chandler Atwood (Jay) 13-10 (Fall 1:14)

• Cons. Round 2 - Chandler Atwood (Jay) 13-10 won by fall over Falicity Marsala (Little Axe) 11-6 (Fall 1:45)

• Cons. Round 3 - Chandler Atwood (Jay) 13-10 won by fall over Victoria Post (Bartlesville) 7-3 (Fall 5:26)

• Cons. Semi - Chandler Atwood (Jay) 13-10 won by disqualification over Baylea Allen (Bethel) 8-6 (DQ)

• 3rd Place Match - Grace Thompson (Bixby) 24-21 won by decision over Chandler Atwood (Jay) 13-10 (Dec 5-4)