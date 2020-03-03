OKLAHOMA CITY – Jay senior Steen Lane has completed a week of service as a page for the State Senate, Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, announced at the Capitol this week.

Lane is a member of FFA and plays baseball. After high school, he plans to play baseball at Missouri Southern State University and pursue a degree in petroleum engineering. Lane is the son of Steve and Annette Lane.

Pages serve vital functions during busy legislative sessions, attending a variety of Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. They also assist members and staff as directed.

One of their primary duties is to shuttle messages to and from Senators in the Senate Chamber, which is off limits to the Executive Assistants and other Senate staff.

Lane served at the Capitol from Feb. 10-13, 2020.