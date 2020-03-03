GROVE - The Jay Bulldogs began the postseason playing against Holland Hall, but were defeated 84-24.

That loss moved Jay to the consolation series and the team met the Miami Wardogs in Grove, only to end the Wardogs’ venturing any further into the postseason, by defeating Miami 61-49.

As the Wardogs and Bulldogs began the first period, they traded leads throughout, closing the first period with Jay 12, Miami 14.

The second period saw the Bulldogs settle into their game and they began to take control of the game to the point where Jay led at the half 29-26.

After the half, both sides of the ball got all cylinders purring as the defense held the Wardogs to 10 points during the third period, while the Bulldogs added 24 more points to their total.

The third period ended with the game solidly in the Bulldogs’ favor with Jay 53, Miami 36.

In period two and three, Sophomore Kaden Kingfisher (23) dropped in four 3-pointers; Senior Brody Winfield (5) hit one 3-pointer and Senior Matthew Talley (32) added his two.

L Ray Kirk (4) put the most points on the board for Jay with 20 and Kingfisher put up 18 points.

The fouls made against Kirk allowed him eight free throws, of which he made 100%.

The Bulldogs were able to close out with a win over the Wardogs 53-36.

“We played hard this afternoon…the third period was big for us stretching the lead,” said Jay Head Coach Jay Fleming. “This time of the season [is] about advancing to the next round.”

The Jay Bulldogs were thankful for the win.

“Miami is so well coached,” said Fleming.

Indeed the Bulldogs advanced to the next round and met Mannford in Mannford where Jay was defeated 72-48, ending the Bulldogs' post season play.