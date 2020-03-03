DELAWARE COUNTY - Area high school basketball season is coming to an end as teams have been eliminated.

Kansas

Kansas Comets first playoff game was a loss against Keys (Parkhill) 47-35, moving them to the consolation column.

The Comets were then able to win against Dewey 62-35 on Thursday, February 27. This win put the team in the next round on Friday, February 28, pitting Kansas against Kiefer. The Comets won 58-56. However, Kansas' postseason play was ended when Keys (Parkhill) handed them another loss 29-47 on Saturday, February 29.

Kansas Lady Comets continue to dribble.

Kansas' girls also won over Dewey 53-34 on Thursday, February 27, then continued to advance with a win over Kiefer 69-62 on Friday, February 28. The Lady Comets won again on Saturday, February 29, knocking out Spiro, 56-41.

The Lady Comets are scheduled to play 2019 State Runner-up Christian Heritage on March 6 in Stroud at 1:30 p.m.

“[The Lady Comets have] played real well in the past three games, with Lainie Paytin, Kyleigh Ortiz and Maggie Barnard having very strong games,” said Kansas Head Coach Steve Odle. “but we’re playing strong, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Jay

Jay Bulldogs lost to Holland Hall 84-24 on Saturday, February 22, but came back on Thursday, February 27, to beat Miami 61-49, before being eliminated from further play on Friday, February 28, by Mannford, 72-48.

The Lady Bulldogs also lost to Holland Hall on Saturday, February 22, and also beat Miami 58-45 in Grove on Thursday, February 27. The Lady Bulldogs were knocked out of contention by Hilldale, who won 49-26, on Friday, February 28, to end the season.

Colcord

The Colcord Hornets came out and beat Wister 56-54 on Friday, February 21, before losing to Howe 69-30 on Saturday, February 22. The loss put the Hornets in consolation and pitted Colcord against Gans. The game resulted in a 54-44 Hornet win on Thursday, February 27.

On Friday, February 28, Wewoka knocked the Hornets out of play with a score of 71-47.

The Lady Hornets, unfortunately, were eliminated from postseason play with a 44-28 loss to Wister on Friday,February 21, but they are a very young team building for the future and looking to next year.

Oaks Mission

The Warriors were knocked out of the postseason in their first game with a 59-32 loss against Oilton on Friday, February 14.

The Lady Warriors fared better as they defeated Oilton 43-38 on Friday, February 14. The following game resulted in a Lady Warrior 65-36 loss to Ripley on Saturday, February 15 that moved them to Consolation play.

On Thursday, February 20, Oaks lost to Prue 67-56, ending their postseason play.