TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation will distribute more than $6 million to 108 northeast Oklahoma school districts Thursday, March 5, during the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day.

Each year the tribe allocates 38 percent of tax revenue from the sale of tribal car tags to help schools pay for needs such as teacher salaries, advanced student coursework, classroom technology and other programs.

Thursday’s distribution is an increase of around $300,000 compared to last year’s disbursement.

The school districts receive money based on the number of Cherokee Nation citizens they have enrolled, though funding benefits all students.

Since 2002, the tribe has awarded school districts in northeastern Oklahoma $62.3 million in education contributions from car tag revenue.

The announcement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa's Sky Room, located at 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will be joined by Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner, Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd, Tax Commission Administrator Sharon Swepston and Executive Director of Education Services Ron Etheridge for the announcement.