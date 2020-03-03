TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation will host several events in March including the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day and various other cultural activities.

March 5

Cherokee Nation hosts its annual Public School Appreciation Day at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 11 a.m. The Cherokee Nation annually gives school districts in northeast Oklahoma 38 percent of funding from motor vehicle tag sales. During the event, school superintendents from more than 100 school districts will be awarded checks totaling more than $6 million to use how they see fit.

March 7

Cherokee Nation Prison Museum in Tahlequah will host a moccasin making class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $35 and materials will be supplied for participants to make their very own pair of pucker-toe moccasins. Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Class space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit https://shop.visitcherokeenation.com/collections/special-events/products/make-your-own-moccasins-class-1-march.

Cherokee Heritage Center is hosting a one-hour genealogy class at the center, located at 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Come learn from experienced genealogists the process of researching your Cherokee ancestry. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 per student. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call Gene Norris at 918-456-6007 ext. 6159 or email gene-norris@cherokee.org

St. Francis Hospital will offer a “Stop The Bleed” educational course in the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center conference room C, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Through this free course, attendees will gain the ability to recognize life-threatening bleeding and will be able to intervene effectively in an emergency situation. For more information, call Becky Boyle at 918-458-3154 or Ryan Stilwell at 918-772-4755.

March 8

Cherokee National Youth Choir will present their first concert of the 2020 season at Gore United Methodist Church, located at E. 4th and Winn St. in Gore, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, email youth-choir@cherokee.org.

March 10

Cherokee National Youth Choir will be featured at the All Cherokee Preaching and Singing at Euwasha Baptist Church, located at 344 N. 447th in Kenwood, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and is sponsored by the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program. For more information, call CLMAP at 918-207-4995 or email Howard Paden at howard-paden@cherokee.org.

March 11

Cherokee Nation Registration outreach program will be at the Cherokee Nation Career Services office, located at 1087 E. Marshall St. in Tulsa, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will break for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Registration staff will be able to accept new applications, assist applicants with missing documents, and answer any general questions an applicant may have. Cherokee Nation photo IDs will not be available. For more information call 918-574-2749.

March 14

Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah will feature Cherokee National Treasure Lisa Rutherford as part of the museum’s Second Saturday Artist Showcase series. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Watch Rutherford as she demonstrates making Cherokee Feather Capes. She will also have some of her work, including pottery and moccasins, available for sale. For more information, visit https://www.visitcherokeenation.com/events/second-saturday-artist-showcase-featuring-lisa-rutherford.

March 16

Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held at the W. W. Keeler Tribal Complex, located at 17675 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah at 6 p.m. For the agenda, visit https://cherokee.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

March 18

Cherokee Nation Registration outreach program will be at the Cherokee Nation Career Services office, located 23205 S. Hwy 66 in Claremore, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will break for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Registration staff will be able to accept new applications, assist applicants with missing documents, and answer any general questions an applicant may have. Cherokee Nation photo IDs will not be available. For more information, call 918-342-7450.

March 19

Cherokee Nation Culture and Tourism will host a Spring Break Make and Take event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all Cherokee Nation owned museums. Students can participate in various cultural activities throughout the day. The Make and Take event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.visitcherokeenation.com/events/spring-break-make-and-take.

March 21

Cherokee Heritage Center will host a Cherokee Family Research Workshop in the Osiyo Training Room, located behind the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop at 17725 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call Gene Norris at 918-456-6007 Ext. 6159 or email gene-norris@cherokee.org.

March 25

Cherokee Nation Registration outreach program will be at the Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, located at 614 S. Stateline Rd. in Colcord, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will break for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Registration staff will be able to accept new applications, assist applicants with missing documents, and answer any general questions an applicant may have. Cherokee Nation photo IDs will not be available. For more information, call 918-422-6371.

March 26-27

Entries for the Cherokee Art Market Youth Art Competition Show will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Ho-Chee-Nee Chapel at the Cherokee Heritage Center, located at 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill. For more information, email cherokeeartmarket@cnent.com​ or visit www.cherokeeartmarket.com.

Cherokee Heritage Center is hosting Indian Territory Days at the center, located at 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come experience two days of hands-on activities, games and demonstrations for school-aged children with a focus on Cherokee life in the late 1800s. The cost is $7 per students and $2 for adults. For more information, call Tonia Weavel at 918-456-6007 ext. 6161 or email tonia-weavel@cherokee.org.

March 28

Cherokee Nation Public Health hosts a Super Hero 5K and Fun Run at the Redbird Smith Health Clinic, located at 301 S. JT Stites in Sallisaw. All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Sequoyah County. For more information or to pre-register, visit https://runsignup.com/superhero5ksallisaw.

Cherokee Heritage Center is displaying “American Indians in Major League Baseball: The First Fifty Years” exhibit at the center, located at 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn about a rearly told part of sports history, baseball’s profound influence in Indian Territory and how American Indians shaped the game from its earliest years. Admission fee is $7 for students and $12 for adults. For more information, call Callie Chunestudy at 918-456-6007 ext. 6153 or email callie-chunestudy@cherokee.org.