The Ardmore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects believed to have used counterfeit bills at two businesses in the southern Oklahoma area.

On Feb. 24 a business in the Ardmore area reported that a pair of males allegedly made a fraudulent purchase of almost $700 worth of goods using what were later determined to be counterfeit $100 bills, according to a press release from the department.

The two suspects reportedly returned the goods for real cash at the same Ardmore store later that day. Shortly after the incident, a store in Purcell advised that they had also been targeted by the same suspects engaging in the same crime.

The suspects are described as two black males between the ages of 25 and 35, approximately 5’9 to 6’3 tall with muscular builds and short hair. According to the press release, one male has a darker complexion, while the other has a very light complexion with a short goatee, mustache and wavy hair.

The suspects were reportedly seen on surveillance video wearing darker clothing and driving a late model black GMC or Chevy full size SUV with an unknown tag number.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at 580-223-1212. Callers can remain anonymous.