OKLAHOMA CITY - Professionals from established publishing companies and literary agencies will share their insights about children’s literature at the upcoming Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators conference. The Oklahoma Chapter of SCBWI, a professional organization of writers, illustrators, editors, publishers, agents, librarians, educators, booksellers and others involved with literature for young people holds an annual conference to allow aspiring writers and illustrators to meet publishing professionals in person. This year’s conference will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 3-4 at the Embassy Suites in Oklahoma City.

In addition to a full day of professional speakers on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this year’s spring conference includes a Friday night program for registered attendees. Friday night will begin with a pre- conference session with award-winning picture book author Tammi Sauer, followed by a welcome orientation before moving into a presentation with literary agent Amy Brewer. Afterward, there will be a special time for attendees to mingle with the speakers.

The SCBWI spring conference also offers a limited number of slots for paid written critiques from editors and agents. These spaces fill quickly, and those who wish to participate are urged to register as soon as possible.

All illustrators are encouraged to display their portfolio for conference viewing. Illustrators do not have to pay for a critique to display their portfolios.

Attendees also have the opportunity to purchase one-on-one paid face time with a professional. There will be a limited number of discussion times available. This can be used to ask for career advice, discuss your work, ask them to do a cold read of a first page and give comments, or any topic dealing with writing or illustrating.

A limited number of booth/table space will also be available for those who would like to sell their own art or literature related to children/young adults only.

Attendees will also have the option of participating in the crowd-favorite illustration postcard contest and the crowd-favorite 40-word pitch contest. Both are free to participate and include the prize of a free one-on-one face session with an art director, editor, or agent.

All conference registrations include the Friday night sessions, lunch on Saturday, and Wrap-up Party with the Speakers, and booth/table space for author/illustrators at the Book Signing. Authors and Illustrators may also have three of their currently-in-print and available books for sale at the official conference book table.

Registration is $160 for SCBWI members and $190 for non-members.

More information and registration forms can be found at www.oklahoma.scbwi.org.

This year’s publishing professionals include:

• Meagan Beatie, Book Publicity and Marketing Agent

• Amy Brewer, Senior Literary Agent at Metamorphosis Literary Agency

• Natascha Morris, Literary Agent with BookEnds Literary Agency

• Eileen Savage, Assistant Art Director for GP Putnam’s Sons and Nancy Paulsen Books

• Stephanie Stein, Editor with HarperCollins Children’s Books

• Stephanie Guerdan, Editor with HarperCollins

• John Rudolph, Agent with Dystel, Goderich & Bourret LLC

• Tammi Sauer, Children’s Book Author

About SCBWI

Founded in 1971, by authors Stephen Mooser (President) and Lin Oliver (Executive Director), The Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators (SCBWI) is one of the largest existing writers’ and illustrators’ organizations, with over 20,000 members worldwide. It is the only professional organization for those specifically working in mediums of children’s literature, magazines, film, television, and multimedia, and makes an annual presentation of the Golden Kite Awards, the only award presented to children’s book authors and artists by their peers.