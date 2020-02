GROVE - The Grove High School soccer teams had their final preseason scrimmage against the Hilldale Hornets on Tuesday, February 25. Both teams showed improvement as the regular season draws near. The Lady Red will open the season on Monday, March 2, against Har-Ber at 5:30 in Grove, while the Ridgerunners will be on the road at Commerce on Tuesday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.