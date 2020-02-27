GROVE - Grove Public School has named the 2020 Site Teachers of the Year and the Site Support Staff of the Year.

On Tuesday, February 25, GPS Superintendent Pat Dodson and several Principals and Vice Principals visited the GPS sites to award a certificate and two tickets to GHS' spring musical, 'Footloose'. The awards are sponsored by Grove Dental. Each teacher and staff member awarded will interview with Grove Dental for Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.

Site Teachers of the Year

Early Childhood Center - Margie Burch

Lower Elementary - Kelsey Alexander

Upper Elementary - Kim Hacker

Middle School - Charlotte Crouch

High School - Joan Johnson

Support Staff of the Year

Early Childhood Center - Lisa Dodson

Lower Elementary - Teresa Rockers

Upper Elementary - Sunny Porter

Middle School - Lori Russ

High School - Gloria Mims

Maintenance - Rosa Dawani

Administration - Lori Atkinson

Cafeteria - Bill Hayward

Transportation - Eddie Risman