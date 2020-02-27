GROVE - Grove Public School has named the 2020 Site Teachers of the Year and the Site Support Staff of the Year.
On Tuesday, February 25, GPS Superintendent Pat Dodson and several Principals and Vice Principals visited the GPS sites to award a certificate and two tickets to GHS' spring musical, 'Footloose'. The awards are sponsored by Grove Dental. Each teacher and staff member awarded will interview with Grove Dental for Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year.
Site Teachers of the Year
Early Childhood Center - Margie Burch
Lower Elementary - Kelsey Alexander
Upper Elementary - Kim Hacker
Middle School - Charlotte Crouch
High School - Joan Johnson
Support Staff of the Year
Early Childhood Center - Lisa Dodson
Lower Elementary - Teresa Rockers
Upper Elementary - Sunny Porter
Middle School - Lori Russ
High School - Gloria Mims
Maintenance - Rosa Dawani
Administration - Lori Atkinson
Cafeteria - Bill Hayward
Transportation - Eddie Risman