“Angling may be said to be so like mathematics it can never be fully learned”

This weekend begins the major tournament season on the waters of Grand Lake with the Nichols Team series. The event will bring somewhere around 200 boats and 400 anglers to the Grove community and the spectacular bass fishery we have here. The tournament weigh in will begin at 3:00 PM at the Wolf Creek facility. Take a minute and swing by. I predict it will take over 20lbs to win, with a 5 fish limit.

Grand Lake level remains around 742’ and will stay consistent without additional precipitation. This last cold snap brought water temperatures down to the lower 40’s but rebounded quickly back to 48-50 degrees. Overall color is a good “Grand Lake green” with clearer water south, and in certain pockets.

Fishing is predictable right now. Black bass are still biting A-rigs and small plastics, and in clearer water on shiny jerk baits. Bunches of crappie continue to fill the coolers on both jigs and minnows, in and around docks and brush piles, and white bass are good in the rivers. I don’t have a catfish report this week.

Until next time, keep your bait in the water. Clint Baranowski

For more information about Clint Baranowski or Infinity Guide Service, persons interested may call 918-786-3474 or visit infinityguideservice.com.