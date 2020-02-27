The rubber matchup of a what has turned out to be a three-game series is set for Thursday night as the Shawnee Lady Wolves take on the Guthrie Lady Bluejays in an all-important Class 5A regional first-round clash at Piedmont.

The winner advances to the regional finals on Saturday against the Piedmont-Santa Fe South winner while the loser sees its season come to an end.

Guthrie and Shawnee were ranked 16th and 17th in the final 5A regular season poll as the Lady Bluejays enter tonight's action at 10-11 while the Lady Wolves are 10-13.

The two teams met twice during the regular season with each winning at home. The latter of the two contests occurred on Feb. 18 with Shawnee claiming a 43-42 as Aubrie Megehee scored off an Esabelle Ramirez delivery with 29 seconds to go.

Alesia Thomas topped the Lady Wolves' scoring effort with 13 in that game as she also knocked down three treys. Ramirez chipped in 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Kyra Wheeler was Guthrie's leading scorer with 15 and Anjewl Murillo added 14.

In their earlier meeting on Jan. 14 in Guthrie, the matchup went to overtime with the Lady Jays coming away with a 45-40 triumph behind 14 points and four 3-pointers from Wheeler and 11 points, including two treys, from Braydin Russell.

Ironically both teams suffered regular season-ending losses to Ponca City. The Lady Wolves fell to the Lady Wildcats, 49-39, last Friday in a game played at Oklahoma State's Gallagher-Iba Arena while Guthrie was on the short end of a 50-31 score at Ponca City Monday night.

The regional finals will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Piedmont.

Shawnee boys to host

regional Friday, Saturday

The Class 5A fourth-ranked Shawnee Wolves will be in action Friday as they host Altus at 8 p.m. in the Shawnee Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee is 18-5 on the season and coming off a 61-55 win against Ponca City at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater as senior Ka'Veon Sharp poured in 18 points, pulled down eight rebounds and recorded three steals. Sophomore teammate Jaylon Orange finished with 13 points.

Altus is 3-21 after a regular season-ending setback to Anadarko, 67-42, on Feb. 18.

The winner of the Shawnee-Altus game will face the Ardmore-Duncan winner Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Shawnee PAAC. Ardmore and Duncan will do battle at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the other regional first-round clash.

Today kicks off a busy weekend of high school basketball action with games on Friday and Saturday as well.

Here is a list of contests involving area teams:

Tonight's Area Basketball Playoff Schedule

Class 5A Girls Regional at Piedmon

6:30 p.m. Shawnee vs. Guthrie

Class A Area Boys at Bethel

3 p.m. - Asher vs. Roff

Class 2A Regional at Dale

1:30 p.m. - North Rock Creek vs. Haworth girls

6:30 p.m. - Dale vs. Wright City girls

8 p.m. - Dale vs. Wynnewood boys

Class 3A Regional at Prague

1:30 p.m. - Chandler vs. Meeker girls

3 p.m. - Chandler vs. Meeker boys

6:30 p.m. - Prague vs. Perry girls

8 p.m. - Prague vs. Perry boys

Class 3A Regional at Okmulgee

6:30 p.m. - Bethel vs. Valliant girls

8 p.m. - Bethel vs. Valliant boys

Class 4A Regional at Newcastle

6:30 p.m. - Tecumseh vs. Newcastle girls

8 p.m. - Tecumseh vs. Newcastle boys

Class 4A Regional at Victory Christian in Tulsa

1:30 p.m. - Seminole vs. Bethany girls

8 p.m. - Seminole vs. Bethany boys

Class 4A Regional at McLoud

1:30 p.m. - McLoud vs. Heritage Hall girls

3 p.m. - McLoud vs. Harding Charter boys

