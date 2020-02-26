Crime

Preliminary hearing continued until April for man facing murder charge

The preliminary hearing for a Bartlesville man accused of fatally shooting another man in July 2019 and then fleeing the scene has been continued until April 14 in Washington County District Court.

Judge Jared Sigler granted the motion to continue Tuesday on behalf of Dalton Taylor, who is accused of fatally shooting Daniel Speck in July 2019. The hearing is set to resume at 1:30 p.m. April 14.

Taylor, 23, faces one felony count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent in the shooting death of Speck, 26. He is being held in the Washington County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Bartlesville Police were called to an alleyway near Eighth Street and Shawnee Avenue at about 8 a.m. July 12 where Speck was found with one gunshot to his groin area. A witness told police that a white Chevy truck was observed fleeing the scene.

According to a police affidavit, Speck died within a minute of the discovery; however, another report states he was pronounced dead at Jane Phillips Medical Center.

When police searched the crime scene, a cellphone belonging to Speck was located as well as a spent 12 gauge shotgun shell, money and other items, the affidavit stated. A search of Speck’s phone showed he had communicated with a phone number known to belong to Taylor.

Investigators made contact with Taylor’s parents who informed police that they had seen him in a white truck driving eastbound on Adams Boulevard at the approximate time of the shooting.

Investigators learned from Speck’s wife and father that Speck and Taylor had been feuding because Taylor believed Speck was having an intimate relationship with Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, Felicity Cheyenne Covington.

Donaldson convicted in Meidl murder trial

Terry Donaldson Jr. has been found guilty of murder in the first degree for the 2018 fatal shooting of 53-year-old Gregg Meidl in front of the victim’s Bartlesville home.

Donaldson, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, faces life in prison; his sentencing in Washington County District Court will be scheduled at a later time.

Donaldson and two others, Thomas Alexander and Tyler Thomison, were burglarizing cars on Aug. 19, 2018, when the three ended up in front of Meidl’s residence at 5900 block of Southeast Martin Place, according to court documents.

When the garage door opened, Alexander heard Donaldson yell something. Alexander took off running because he believed the homeowner had caught their group burglarizing cars, the documents stated. He drove away, picked up Donaldson at a nearby intersection and then went back for Thomison.

According to court affidavits, when the trio returned to the scene, Donaldson got out of the car and shot Meidl as he approached the vehicle carrying a baseball bat, the documents state.

In addition to first-degree murder, Donaldson was convicted of possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, 10 years and a $10k fine; burglary in the second degree, four years and a $5,000 fine; burglary in the second degree, four years and a $5,000 fine; conspiracy, 10 years and a $10,000 fine; concealing stolen property, one year and a $1,000 fine.

Kiwanis celebrate long history with luncheon Wednesday

Whether it is money for Bartlesville youth scholarships, fireworks and fun exploding over the city on July 4 or a favorite Christmas float during the holidays, a Bartlesville Kiwanis Club member probably had a hand in it.

A luncheon marking the centennial birthday of the Kiwanis Club was held Wednesday, and the continuation of the celebration will include moving Freedom Fest back to Sooner Park this Fourth of July holiday and making a monetary gift to the city of Bartlesville.

The community can also look for a change in the club’s name from the Downtown Bartlesville Kiwanis to Bartlesville Kiwanis.

The national organization formed Jan. 21, 1915, and Bartlesville organized its club five years later.

Through the early years in Bartlesville, the Kiwanis were all about helping children in one way or another.

According to information from the club, in the 1930s, members raised funds so children could have milk to drink at school, they donated funds for glasses and dental work for a boys club and held a Halloween party for 4,000 area children. By the 1940s, the Kiwanis were busy selling war bonds and collecting scrap metal for the war effort. In 1951, the club hosted its first fishing derby, and a year later members sold peanuts to raise funds, arranged for prayer before high school football games and sponsored Little League and Pony teams. In 1963, members donated $4,500 for playground equipment at Sooner Park, and in 1971 they began Operation Drug Alert and a bicycle safety program.

In 1990, the first woman was inducted into the club. In 1997 the club saw its first female president and in 2002, the Kiwanis took over operations of Sooner Junior miniature golf park and sponsorship of the Fourth of July fireworks display at Sooner Park. In 2005, Freedom Fest was expanded and moved to the mall area.

In 2009, Freedom Fest was moved to downtown Bartlesville, and in 2011 it held its first Christmas Parade with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce.

As club members ate lunch and enjoyed birthday cake at Sterling’s Grille on Wednesday, they honored past presidents and they told stories.

