Dianna Jefferson

Dianna Jefferson, 61, of Bartlesville died at 2:22 p.m. Feb. 18.

Memorial services will be 1PM Saturday at the Pentecostal Tabernacle. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ardith McCort

Ardith McCort, 73, died Feb. 22. No services planned at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jackie Hadley

Jackie Hadley, 73, of Dewey, died Friday.

Visitation will also be Wednesday 9-1.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Interment will follow in the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Jack Leroy Tatum Sr.

Jack Leroy Tatum Sr., 82, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Delaware Indian Services were held at the Delaware Indian Center in Bartlesville on Tuesday from 5:30 — midnight. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kenton Miller

Kenton Miller died Feb. 20. Visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday until 8 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.