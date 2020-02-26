The Bartlesville Public School District will host an upcoming teacher job fair, and Stephanie Curtis, executive director of personnel and school support, said salaries offered will be above the state minimum.

Total compensation for a new teacher with a bachelor’s degree with no experience is currently set at $40,748.25, Curtis said.

“This amount includes the teacher’s base salary plus the full amount that the teacher must pay to the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System,” she said.

The district will be interviewing candidates from 9 a.m. to noon March 7 at the Bartlesville High School Commons for teaching positions available in 2020-2021 throughout the school district.

Bartlesville Public Schools is one of the few districts in the area that pays 100% of the teacher retirement contribution for certified employees, according to Curtis.

“This is a wonderful benefit that we provide, and it means that Bartlesville teachers have a higher take-home pay than teachers working in surrounding districts. In addition, Bartlesville Public Schools pays for a $10,000 life insurance policy, a long-term disability policy, and offers fully paid health insurance for their employees,” she said.

The district currently has 16 job vacancies posted, but the numbers are updated daily based on retirements, transfers, resignations and so on.

“It is early in the year, and some of these job postings are generic for various subject areas. Our principals try to match teachers to the specific subject areas and grade levels that they are certified to teach,” Curtis said.

“We are on trend with the last several years. We typically hire 45-60 new teachers each year. Last year, we hired 57 new teachers.”

A couple of new positions have been created, too, including a second agricultural education instructor and an elementary technology integration specialist. Nine more early childhood education teachers will be hired in an effort to reduce pre-kindergarten through third grade class sizes.

Next year, the district is aiming to reduce elementary class sizes to 20 in pre-kindergarten, 21 in kindergarten, 22 in first and second grade, and 23 in third grade, Curtis said.

She encourages anyone who is interested in teaching to apply for a position at the job fair. Updated openings are also listed on https://www.applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp/

“The Bartlesville School District is a great place to work. Anyone who is interested in teaching should apply. The teacher job fair provides an opportunity for candidates to meet our elementary and secondary principals and learn more about our district and specific job vacancies,” Curtis said.