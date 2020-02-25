JAY - The Lady Bulldogs have had a couple of very challenging games where they lost to Verdigris and then on February 17, they lost in a hard fought game to Vinita.

Vinita 81, Jay 44

Jay Head Coach Kayla Denton was frustrated with the efforts of her starters in the Verdigris game, so much so that she sat them out for the second half and let the bench finish the game.

"Vinita is a good team, they have several dominant threats on the floor," said Denton.

Denton just wanted her team to come out and put their best effort forth on the floor...win or lose and she wanted to get the girls' attention.

When the Lady Bulldogs met the Lady Hornets in a re-scheduled game in Bulldog Arena, the coach got what she was pushing for...a hard driving team.

The Lady Hornets kept the lead throughout the game, beating Jay 81 to 44, making Denton proud.

"Vinita is a good team; I felt like the first half we played well, we are turning the corner in my book," said Denton.

Lexie Farley reclaimed her high scorer position with 10 points, Shanae Lawrence scored 8 points, while Libby Gibe put up seven points and Kyleigh Buzzard hit two 3-balls for six points.

Skylar Brantley also scored six points, Marsis Foreman helped with her five points and Layken Kirby put in two points in the first period.

Jay 47, Miami 23

Indeed, the Lady Bulldogs met Miami's Lady Wardogs on Thursday, February 20 and defeated Miami by 24 points...Coach obviously got their attention and the team responded.

"We have grown so much over the season, I a proud of our growth," said Denton.

The Lady Bulldogs is largely a young team and with the lessons learned this season will definitely carry over to next year and beyond.

Jay will begin Regional play against Miami again on Thursday, February 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Grove. If the Lady Bulldogs win that game, they will play the loser of Vinita vs. Hilldale on Friday, February 28, at 1:30 p.m. in Mannford. The winner of that game will play again on Saturday, February 29, at 1:30 p.m. in Mannford.