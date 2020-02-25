Eugene Towers

Eugene Towers, 94, of Bartlesville died Wednesday.

A Reflection of Life will be held in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday from 6 — 8 p.m.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Spirit Church in Bartlesville. Interment will be in the Sanders Cemetery in Nowata County under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ardith McCort

Ardith McCort, 73, died Feb. 22. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Melvin Alexander

Melvin Alexander, 79, died Feb. 21. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.