Nineteen community members have been selected to participate in Class XXI of Leadership Seminole.

The program, created and coordinated by the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, is designed to provide professional development through information and training to individuals interested in serving in leadership roles in the community of Seminole.

Members of Class XXI are: Gina Cheves, Edward Jones; Jason Clark, Seminole Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac; Justine Curry, Bar-S Foods; Stephanie Davis, Southern Oklahoma Canna Consultants; Deanne Debter, Alliance Health; Jacqi Dill, Moran Oil Enterprises; Ashley Fichtner, Gordon Cooper Technology Center; Joseph Garcia, Bar-S Foods; Christy Gehr, Alliance Health; Brent Hoskison, First United Bank; John Irwin, Wrangler – Kontoor Brands; Miles Jones, Enviro Systems; Kyle Kean, BancFirst; Dr. Bill Knowles, Seminole State College; Mike Mlynek, American Red Cross; Rylee Pogue, Arrow Pump & Supply; Amanda Vazquez, Security State Bank; Becky Webb, A/C Doctors; and Aaron Williams, City of Seminole – Fire Chief.

Mitch Enos, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones; Marci Donaho, Executive Director of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum; Lana Reynolds, President of Seminole State College; and Amy Britt, Executive Director of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce serve as the planning committee for the Leadership Seminole program.

The first session of the eight-week program was held Wednesday afternoon at the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum. During Wednesday’s orientation session, the group heard a presentation from Seminole oilman Melvin Moran about the history of the town – marking economic development successes, political history and the development of Seminole State College and the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum. Also, as part of the orientation, the group participated in a “True Colors” personality test exercise under the direction of Jan Tipton with Gateway to Prevention and Recovery.

The class schedule will take members to various locations in Seminole and around Seminole County as they learn about Economic Development and Business and Industry; City Government; County Government; Health and Wellness; Education; Civic Service; Media and Tourism; and Local Business. A variety of guest speakers will present to the class.

The program will conclude with a graduation luncheon on Wednesday, April 22.

The Leadership Seminole program was started in 1989 and was conducted annually for many years. The program was revitalized by Chamber officials in 2011 and is offered every other year.

Since its creation, over 260 local citizens have completed Leadership Seminole.