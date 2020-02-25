KANSAS - The Colcord Hornets traveled to Kansas to meet the Comets in the Dome on Tuesday, February 18.

Lady Comets 68, Lady Hornets 41

The Lady Hornets took the floor first, missing their point guard, Paytin Crittenden, due to flu. Sophomore Jodi Warren stepped into the slot and played well.

"[I] thought we played well not having our PG, she had the flu and I was really proud of Jodi Warren for stepping up to play her role, as [Crittenden] was out," said Colcord Head Coach Miguel Ortiz.

In fact, Warren was the team's high scorer with 13 points, followed by Shane Barbee who added 11 points and Makala Phan with 6 points.

However, the Lady Hornets trailed during the whole game with Kansas’ Lady Comets leading 17-8 at the end of the first, 37-19 at the half, 50-31 at the close of the third period and won the game Kansas 68, Colcord 41.

"I was proud of the effort, even though we lost," said Ortiz.

The Lady Comets were hot all night, especially Junior Kyleigh Ortiz as she put 23 points on the board, with three 3-pointers.

Even the bench played well as the Comets had 11 players able to add points to the overall score.

"Playing better now, have some other girls playing better helping out," said Kansas Head Coach Steve Odle.

Kansas' girls will play Dewey in the Regional Tournament at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, in Beggs. Should the Lady Comets win, they will play the loser of Sequoyah (Tahlequah) vs. Kiefer at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, in Tahlequah. The winner of that game will play again on Saturday, February 29, at 1:30 p.m. in Tahlequah.

Comets 48, Hornets 38

The Comets hit the floor with a head of steam following their girls' win over Colcord.

Seth Evans again had the high score for the Comets at 24 points and jazzed the crowd with a couple of his dunks and an alley-oop.

Kaden Osbourn contributed his 11 points, followed by Robbie Blackbird putting up seven points.

While only the Comets starters were the only ones to put points on the board, it was enough points to post a win.

"It's a rivalry game; tense; at times we fell into it, but for the most part we handled it," said Kansas Head Coach Cory Steele. "Just happy for the win."

Though the Comets won, the Hornets made a game of it all the way through and kept the spread to single digits as each period ended.

First period had Comets 11, Hornets 8; the half ended with Comets 28, Hornets 19; as the 3rd period came to a close Comets were 36 and Hornets were 29, with the final Comets 48, Hornets 38.

Freshman Eyan Williams put up 18 points as the high scorer for the Colcord Hornets and Sophomore Stormy Odle had the second most points, with seven.

With the high scorers as underclassmen, the next few years look very promising for the Hornets, as they will lose only two seniors at the end of the season.

"I thought we played hard, but left too many points at the free throw line that we didn't convert into points and a few too many turnovers," said Colcord Head Coach Jarrod Earp.

Indeed, the Hornets had 24 free throws, but made only 10 of them, a 14 point difference that could have changed the game's outcome, where the Comets 9 of their 12 free throws.

One thing is for sure, the rivalry between Colcord and Kansas always produces great games, no matter which sport.

The Hornets will play Gans in the Regional Tournament on Thursday, February 27, at 3 p.m. in Warner. If Colcord wins that game, they will play against the loser of Okemah vs. Wewoka on Friday, February 28, at 3 p.m. in Okemah. The winner of that game will play again on Saturday, February 29, at 3 p.m. in Okemah.

The Comets will play Dewey in the Regional Tournament on Thursday, February 27, at 3 p.m. in Beggs. If Kansas wins that game, they will play the loser of Sequoyah (Tahlequah) vs. Kiefer on Friday, February 28, at 3 p.m. in Tahlequah. The winner of that game will play on Saturday, February 29, at 3 p.m. in Tahlequah.