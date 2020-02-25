Water Department maintenance worker Jason Harris has been named the city’s February Employee of the Month for assisting a local resident who had fallen in his driveway.

The award is given by the City of Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee.

Harris was selected for the honor after being nominated by Street Department Equipment Operator/Crew Leader Matthew Hughes.

Hughes told the committee that Harris, along with Street Department maintenance worker Chad Raemhild, acted quickly to aid the man last month.

“We were working (in the 1400 block of) Crescent Drive and (I) happened to notice a man lying on his driveway,” Hughes said.

Hughes alerted Harris and Raemhild of the situation by honking the horn on the Gradall vehicle he was operating, and the two ran to assist the man.

“They immediately went to his side and offered assistance,” Hughes said. “I then called 911 and offered assistance as well. The two of them were willing to give much needed help to a citizen in need.”

The three alerted the man’s wife, who was inside the residence, and kept the man comfortable until medical help arrived.

Harris received eight hours of special vacation, two free movie tickets and a $25 gift card to Hideaway Pizza.