JAY - The Bulldogs finished the regular season with two wins.

Jay 55, Vinita 53

Jay's Bulldogs met Vinita's Hornets in Bulldog Arena on February 17 for a re-scheduled game due to school closings brought about by flu and then snow.

Saying this was a physical game would be a great understatement.

The first period ended with Jay behind two points Jay 12, Vinita 14.

The second period saw the Bulldogs fight back, traded leads multiple times and then tied the score at halftime; Jay 28, Vinita 28.

As the Bulldogs took the floor for the third period, they kept up the fight to take the lead and close out the third period Jay 41, Vinita 38.

The intensity ratcheted up a couple more notches for the final period as the game came down to the final seconds and Jay maintained their lead for a two-point win over Vinita 55-53.

Brody Winfield dropped in five 3-pointers in the first half and was the team's high scorer with 19 points.

Kaden Budder pushed in seven deuces to tally up 14 points.

Oscar Ayala added his nine points and Justin Noblin also put in his eight points, with Jayden Mayberry getting four of his five points in the final period.

"They are well coached and they gave us all we wanted," Jay Head Coach Jay Fleming said. "We are starting to shoot the basketball a lot better the last couple of weeks."

Fleming was looking at possibilities after regular season play.

"We are currently 8-13 and have a chance with a win, go to 8-13, heading to playoffs," said Fleming.

Jay beats Miami 64-49

The Bulldogs played one of their best games against the Miami Wardogs on February 20.

"We had 4 guys in double figures, we also passed the ball as well as we have all season long," said Fleming. "[Kaden Kingfisher] helped us widen our lead in the 3rd period of play, hitting 2 deep 3 balls [and] this helped us get a double digit lead."

The Bulldogs have come a long way since the start of the season, especially to have a go at the playoffs.

Jay will play on Thursday, February 27, against Miami at 3 p.m. in Grove for the first round of Regional play. Should the Bulldogs win, they will play against the loser of Mannford vs. Hilldale on Friday, February 28, at 3 p.m. in Mannford. The winner of that game will play on Saturday, February 29, at 3 p.m. in Mannford.