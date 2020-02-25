JAY - High school baseball is in the air around Jay. The Grove Ridgerunners met the Jay Bulldogs in the Dawg Yard for a scrimmage game on February 21.

The Bulldogs have three more scrimmages coming up before the regular season takes off on March 2 for the Bulldogs.

The team will scrimmage with the Pryor Tigers here on February 24, the NWA Hornets on February 25 and travel to Sand Springs on the 29 to play the Sandites.

The first game of the regular season will be at Hillsdale to play the Hornets on March 2, then they will come to Jay on March 3.