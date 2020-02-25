Area Seminole State College student Cale Ashcraft of Seminole, Okla. recently attended the Nigh Institute Leadership Academy held in Oklahoma City.

Ashcraft received a George and Donna Nigh Public Service Scholarship this year through the Nigh Institute program funded by the Oklahoma Legislature. During the leadership academy, students visited several state landmarks and attended sessions concerning Oklahoma’s local government, government relations, the national election, public policy and Oklahoma’s economic future.

In addition, the group visited the Regional Food Bank, Express Ranch, the OKC Memorial, the Oklahoma History Center, the Office of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the Oklahoma General Contractors offices, Chesapeake Arena, OKC Golf and Country Club, Devon Petroleum, The Oklahoman and Tinker Air Force Base.

The group also had the privilege of meeting many of Oklahoma’s leaders, including John Bobb-Semple, Senior Director of Community Impact at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma; Bobby Stem, President of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors; Kelly Dyer-Frye, Editor-in-Chief at The Oklahoman; Dr. Glen Johnson, Chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education; Dr. Bob Blackburn, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Ashcraft is a 2019 Seminole High School graduate. At SSC, he is a freshman member of the President’s Leadership Class.