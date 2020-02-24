The following items were filed Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2020, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Dempsey, Brenden Tyler, Endangering Others While Eluding/ Attempting To Elude

Hudson, Zachery Scott, Endangering Others While Eluding/ Attempting To Elude

Joslyn, Justin Ray, Trafficking In Illegal Drugs, Methamphetamine

Shepherd, Cassie Lynette

Trafficking In Illegal Drugs, Methamphetamine

Sojak, Kevin, Assault, Battery Or Assault & Battery With Dangerous Weapon

Vaughn, Kimber Lee, Endangering Others While Eluding/ Attempting To Elude

Misdemeanors

Black, Alexcia Dawn, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace

Burkle, Heather Gayle, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace

Chavarria, Deianira Sky, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Cline, Jennifer Lynn, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked

Hernandez-Lule, Antonio, Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol

Higinbotham, Bradley E., Public Intoxication

Shotulke, Evan Thomas, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Jones, Shai Denver, Obstructing An Officer

Knight, Bobby R, Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol

Owens, Jeremy Lynn, Breaking and Entering Storage Unit W/Out Permission

Peggram, Scott Ray, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine

Rutledge, Pamela Kay, Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol

Thole, Carla T., Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked

Warth, Jerald Leeroy, Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Protective Orders

Gibe, Alexis N. Vs. Jackson, Eric David

Marriage Licenses

Lisenby, Ralph Lindley and Fenton, Geraldine Carol