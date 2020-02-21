Our Savior Lutheran will host a Shrove “Fat” Tuesday Pancake Dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Come and share in the “Mardi Gras” atmosphere. There will be pancakes, sausage, bacon and many decadent toppings. Our Savior Lutheran is located at 300 N Madison. All are welcome. Call 918-335-0560 for more information.

Tyro Christian Church’s ROCKS vacation Bible school will be May 26 to 29. The theme will be “The Great Adventure”. This will be for ages 4 years old through those going into the sixth grade. There will be bus stops in area towns. ROCKS will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. If you have any questions, call the church office at 620-289-4433.