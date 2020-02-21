On Tuesday, during a Shawnee City Commission meeting, the board unanimously voted to choose W.L. McNatt and Co. for the Shawnee Police Department architect's project at 912 E. Independence in Shawnee.

Among the four submitted bids, McNatt was the lowest base bid — coming in at $2,280,000, plus Alternate No. 1 (for paving), at $163,000.

“We reviewed several references from current and past projects provided to us by W.L. McNatt before reaching this decision,” Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson said.

Other bidders were Landmark Construction Group, LLC; Lippert Bros. Inc.; and A.C. Owen Construction. All base bids were close, ranging between $2,280,000 and $2,429,000.

The site was previously occupied as a First United Bank and is now being renovated for use by the Shawnee Police Department, which is currently housed in the basement of City Hall.

According to the request for bids, the project is designed to create a modern, efficient and functional space for the police department.

The remodel will involve renovation of the existing building and repurposing the existing drive-thru as a vehicle and evidence area. The project includes replacement of identified HVAC units and replacement of the roof. It also includes site improvement — including the alternate that was accepted, to replace paving at the north parking lot. Architectural adjustments include new interior partitions, doors, ceiling, carpet, tile, plumbing fixtures and lighting. There will be demolition involved, and also a small amount of millwork is expected.