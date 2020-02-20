Marvin Tennell, Jr.

Marvin “Chuck” Tennell, Jr., 63, of Bartlesville, died Feb. 12. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 29 at Eastern Heights Baptist Church. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Albert Warnock

Albert Clinton Warnock, 64, of Skiatook, died Sunday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Phyllis Eaton

Phyllis Eaton died Feb. 18. No services planned. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.