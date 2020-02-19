A Shawnee man has died due to massive injuries he received after flipping and crashing his car around 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 on State Highway 9 just east of Fishmarket Road and 3.5 miles west of Pink in Pottawatomie County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Michael McLaughlin was driving westbound on State Highway 9 in his 2015 Subaru Forrester when he departed the road to the right for an unknown reason, overcorrected and departed the road to the left.

OHP said McLaughlin struck a ditch, rolled his car two times and was ejected 20 feet from the initial impact, before his car came to a stop on the driver side.

The OHP report said McLaughlin died at the scene because of his injuries.

McLaughlin's condition as he was driving and the cause of the crash are under investigation OHP said.

The report also said McLaughlin's seatbelts were equipped but not in use, the airbags were equipped and deployed, the weather was clear and the four lane roadway was dry.

In addition to OHP, the Pott. County Sheriff's Office, Pink Fire Department and REACT assisted with the collision.