The Shawnee Lion's Club is hosting the sixteenth annual Chili Feast Friday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 4:30-6:30 p.m. benefitting the Shawnee Lion's Club at FBC Shawnee.

Tickets for adults are $7 and $4 for kids.

People can contact Amy Townsend at yourfriends@shawneeoklions.org for more information.