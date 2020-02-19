By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

There will be life after Bruin football for a pair of graduating Bartlesville High School offensive dynamos.

Bruin head coach Jason Sport confirmed this week that outgoing Ben Winters has accepted an offer from Southwestern State Oklahoma University, while explosive outgoing tailback Laken Clowdus is headed to Friends (Kan.) University.

A third senior Bruin stalwart, Taton Hopkins, already has inked with Evangel (Mo.) University as a punter/position player.

Winters took charge of the offense shortly into his junior season and won a spirited competition last summer to keep his job.

The strong-armed right-hander developed into one of deepest and most versatile arms in the district.

He also distinguished himself, especially his senior season, by utilizing several receivers in the attack.

“He had a lot of college recruiters inquire about him,” Sport said. “It was a matter of finding the right fit.”

SWOSU “wanted to bring in one high school quarterback, someone who could redshirt and could develop,” Sport explained. “It was pretty exciting for him to continue playing football.”

Clowdus rushed for more than 1,500 yards as a senior and led the Bruins in touchdowns.

“They did a good job in recruiting him,” Sport said. “I think Laken has the opportunity to go up there and make the most of his opportunity.”

Follow-up articles are planned within the next few days.