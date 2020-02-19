Paul W. Rooker, 93, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Stillwater.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting guests from 6 to 7 p.m. at Dighton Marler Funeral Home of Stillwater.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 400 W. Seventh, Stillwater. Interment will be held at Dale Cemetery in Dale.

A detailed obituary is available at www.dightonmarler.com.