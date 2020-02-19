Betty Louise Evans Scott passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home in Bethel Acres.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby G. Scott of the home; daughters Deborah Kurtright (Steve) of McKinney, Texas and Cyndi Jackson (Randy) of the home. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jarrod and wife Sarah Kurtright, Lindsay and husband Steven Glover, Brandon and wife Peggy Kurtright, Adam and wife Samantha Jones, Stoney and wife Felicia Jackson; ten great grandchildren, Zachary, Sydda and Ava Kurtright, Oaklan Glover, Warren and Nora Kurtright, Parker Jones, Cole, Jeremiah and Jade Jackson. Bob and Betty would have celebrated their 69th anniversary on March 27 of this year. She and Bob lived 50 years in the home that they built together in Bethel Acres. Betty is also survived by her sister Sue Kanady, brother-in-law Hal Scott, sisters-in-law Clara Rose Williams and Shirley Adams (Chuck) and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and grew up in the Dale area where she attended Dale school and graduated in 1949. After graduation Betty attended Neff’s Business College and later worked at Tinker Airforce Base. She worked at Parkview Nursing Home for 32 years and obtained her Oklahoma Nursing Home Administrator’s License on Nov. 27, 1984, at the University of Oklahoma.

Betty was a long-time member of the Church of God (Seventh Day) and later attended New Beginnings Church in Shawnee. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Midway Quartet and Trio for many years. She had a passion for gospel music.

She and Bob enjoyed watching OKC Thunder basketball, especially cheering on Westbrook and Durant. She was an excellent seamstress making many of her daughters’, sister’s and her own clothes. She was given the nickname of “Betty Crocker” for her culinary expertise, especially for her pies. Betty was an avid reader and loved working crossword puzzles. Bob and Betty raised a garden for many years and preserved the fruits of their labor.

Betty always said having her family around her made her life better.

Betty lost her father Claude Albert Evans when she was only 7 years old. She was also preceded in death by her mother Corabel Taylor Evans Litsey and step father James A. Litsey, brothers in law Charles Williams and J. C. Kanady.

A family memorial service was held in the home on Feb. 17, 2020.